Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 699,870 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 267,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

