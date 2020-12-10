ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,834 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after buying an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after buying an additional 447,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,187.27 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591,074 shares of company stock valued at $161,387,172. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.