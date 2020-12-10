ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Coupa Software by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Coupa Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,570,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 190,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,119,919. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $307.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.01 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

