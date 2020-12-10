ProShare Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

ALK opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

