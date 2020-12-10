Project Pai Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $178,336.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, OOOBTC, LBank and HBUS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00436953 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00025465 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,716,209,682 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,517,144 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OOOBTC, LBank, BitForex, HBUS and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

