Pretium Resources Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

NYSE PVG opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

