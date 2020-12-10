Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTIL. BidaskClub cut Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.10. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.