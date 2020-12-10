Polar Capital LLP Sells 6,023 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $272,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and have sold 66,938 shares valued at $36,463,831. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $517.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

