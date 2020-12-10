Polar Capital LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62,177 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $124,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $209.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,157 shares of company stock worth $5,383,643 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.90.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

