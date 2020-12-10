Polar Capital LLP Purchases 506,751 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,751 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $176,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,430 shares of company stock worth $14,553,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

