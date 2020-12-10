Polar Capital LLP Purchases 386,450 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,450 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.9% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $124,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 74.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,038,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,616,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

