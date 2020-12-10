Polar Capital LLP Purchases 125,894 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.7% of Polar Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Netflix worth $233,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.39.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $493.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.97. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

