Polar Capital LLP Increases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $91,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,573.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,936 shares of company stock worth $16,758,772. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $271.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.74. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

