Polar Capital LLP Has $179.73 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 657.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $179,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

