Polar Capital LLP Has $154.67 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,688 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 1.1% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 1.30% of Arch Capital Group worth $154,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

