Polar Capital LLP Has $146.69 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 1.1% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Peloton Interactive worth $146,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $24,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,282,382.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173,796 shares of company stock worth $109,584,080 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $110.79 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

