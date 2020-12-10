Polar Capital LLP Has $105.56 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,565 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.82.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $336.85 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

