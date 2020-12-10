Polar Capital LLP Grows Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises about 1.1% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polar Capital LLP owned about 1.24% of Zendesk worth $149,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $151,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $15,794,008. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $139.17.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

