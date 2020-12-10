Polar Capital LLP Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,087 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.35% of Pinterest worth $90,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 240,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $13,195,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $68.47 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $3,847,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $403,548.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,374,891 shares of company stock valued at $202,348,363.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

