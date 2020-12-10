Polar Capital LLP Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polar Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 244,847 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.8% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.11% of PayPal worth $249,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.53.

PYPL stock opened at $210.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.28. The stock has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $220.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

