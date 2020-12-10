Polar Capital LLP Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,337,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,426 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.1% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $153,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

