Polar Capital LLP Acquires 7,943 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.9% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.22% of Chubb worth $117,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,287,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Chubb by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $153.03 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,352 shares of company stock worth $24,337,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

