Pivot Token (PVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $295,636.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00151914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00909967 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00216483 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00486782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00167785 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

