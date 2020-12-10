Piper Sandler Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $25.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.
In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 163.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
