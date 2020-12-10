Piper Sandler Raises The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $25.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 163.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

