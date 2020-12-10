Piper Sandler Raises ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $6.50

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of IMGN opened at $6.08 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62,475 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 662.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.