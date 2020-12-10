Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.57 million.Photronics also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.07-0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $729.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.