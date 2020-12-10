Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $729.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,340 shares of company stock worth $168,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.