Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Position Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,558 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.19% of Personalis worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 83.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Personalis by 122.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 1,870.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 187,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Personalis by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $25,468.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $56,008.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,801. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

