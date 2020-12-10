Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Pentair has decreased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years.

Shares of PNR opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

