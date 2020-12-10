Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after buying an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $207.57 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

