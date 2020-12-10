Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 162.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SMFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.