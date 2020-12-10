Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $238,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average of $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

