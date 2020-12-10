Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $217,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.