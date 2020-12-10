Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 423 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 697,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

NYSE ETN opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.