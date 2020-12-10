Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 391 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 55,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

