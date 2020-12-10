Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 179 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Seeyond boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $126.10 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.61.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

