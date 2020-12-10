Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,640 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after purchasing an additional 501,374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 42.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NJR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

