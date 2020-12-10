Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

