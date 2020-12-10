Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

