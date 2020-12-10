Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 96 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $300.88 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $303.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

