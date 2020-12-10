Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 428 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

