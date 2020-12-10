Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 136 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $279.42 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $289.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,870 shares of company stock worth $638,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

