Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $644.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.97 and its 200 day moving average is $591.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.