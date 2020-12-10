Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,754,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $337.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $345.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.39.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.