Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Arista Networks by 445.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $277.59 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.24.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,205 shares of company stock worth $33,783,710 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.