Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of MU stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

