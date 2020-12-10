Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $304,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.