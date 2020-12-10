Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $289,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

