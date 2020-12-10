Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

