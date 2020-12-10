Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,722,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,059,000 after buying an additional 365,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,375,000 after acquiring an additional 272,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 247,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

DNKN stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

